Kazakhstan Talks Measures To Develop Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 15. About 85 percent of goods from China to Europe are transported through Kazakhstan today, said Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting with European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas.

According to the PM, in particular, last year, within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), the volume of cargo transshipment increased by 65 percent.

He noted that in the medium term, the route's cargo traffic is planned to increase to 10 million tons.

"To achieve this goal, road maps were signed with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye to eliminate bottlenecks on this route. Along with this, a number of large projects are being implemented in Kazakhstan to modernize the railway and port infrastructure, build up rolling stock and merchant fleet. We also synchronize our information systems, where the shipper can see the location of his cargo in real time," Smailov noted.

In turn, Margaritis Schinas noted the importance of the upcoming Investors Forum on the sustainable development of transport links between Europe and Central Asia within the framework of the Global Gateway initiative, where Kazakhstan will also be represented.

Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.