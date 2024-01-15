Kazakhstan Talks Measures To Develop Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 15. About 85
percent of goods from China to Europe are transported through
Kazakhstan today, said Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.
He made the remarks during a meeting with European Commission
Vice-President Margaritis Schinas.
According to the PM, in particular, last year, within the
framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR,
or Middle Corridor), the volume of cargo transshipment increased by
65 percent.
He noted that in the medium term, the route's cargo traffic is
planned to increase to 10 million tons.
"To achieve this goal, road maps were signed with Azerbaijan,
Georgia and Türkiye to eliminate bottlenecks on this route. Along
with this, a number of large projects are being implemented in
Kazakhstan to modernize the railway and port infrastructure, build
up rolling stock and merchant fleet. We also synchronize our
information systems, where the shipper can see the location of his
cargo in real time," Smailov noted.
In turn, Margaritis Schinas noted the importance of the upcoming
Investors Forum on the sustainable development of transport links
between Europe and Central Asia within the framework of the Global
Gateway initiative, where Kazakhstan will also be represented.
Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade
route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several
countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the
traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722112
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.