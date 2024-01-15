Azerbaijan CEC's Independent Media Center Starts Operating

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Independent
Media Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
" Election-2024" has been launched, Trend reports.
The center's purpose is to provide the Azerbaijani public, and
local and foreign media with full information about the upcoming
extraordinary presidential election, its stages, the voting
process, the activities of electoral institutions, observation
missions, and organizations conducting exit polls.
The Center's website is available in English here .
The site contains opinions, comments, and statements on the
electoral process. At the same time, photo and video materials
related to the election are presented on the site.
The Center's Facebook page and Telegram
channel are also active.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
