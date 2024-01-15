               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tax Revenues To State Budget Of Azerbaijan Increase - Economy Minister (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 16.126 billion manat or $9.48 billion in 2023, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Jabbarov emphasized that tax revenues to the state budget increased by 3.8 percent compared to 2022.

The minister also noted that in the reporting period, revenues to the non-oil and gas sector increased by 19.3 percent and reached 9.707 billion manat or $5.7 billion.

Tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 15.541 billion manat or $9.1 billion in 2022 (an increase of 82.2 percent compared to 2021). In the reporting period, revenues to the non-oil and gas sector increased by 27.9 percent to 8.134 billion manat or $4.78 billion.

