Baku Сourt Rejects Appeal Of Meshali Massacre Participant Vagif Khachatryan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The appeal
against the verdict of Vagif Khachatryan found guilty of committing
genocide against Azerbaijani people, has been considered, as
announced at the last session of the Baku Court of Appeal, Trend reports
The panel of judges chaired by Hasan Ahmadov found no violations
in the verdict against Khachatryan. Based on the decision, the
appeal was not satisfied and the verdict of the court of first
instance was kept in force.
The trial on the criminal case of Khachatryan, accused of
participating in committing genocide in the village of Meshali of
Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, was brought to an end on November
7.
Chairman of Baku Military Court Zeynal Agayev announced the
verdict at the court session.
According to the verdict, Khachatryan was sentenced to 15 years
of imprisonment. The verdict states that Khachatryan should serve
the first 5 years of his sentence in prison, and the rest - in a
high-security correctional institution.
Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who was on the international
wanted list about the genocide in Meshali, was detained at Lachin
checkpoint last July. In December 1991, the criminal group, which
included Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people,
and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence
in Meshali village.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient
grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an
accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or
forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was
chosen against him.
About 59 people were recognized as victims in the
criminal case.
