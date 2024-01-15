Average Annual Inflation In Azerbaijan Slows Down

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The consumer
price index in Azerbaijan increased by 8.8 percent in 2023,
compared to 2022, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's State
Statistics Committee.
The consumer price index was 9.4 percent at the end of
November.
The data from the SSC of Azerbaijan shows that prices
for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 9.6 percent
over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 8.4 percent and
paid services to the population by 8.2 percent.
In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan
increased by 0.6 percent in December 2023 compared to the previous
month and by 2.1 percent year-on-year.
|
|
December 2023 against November 2023 (percent)
|
December 2023 against December 2022 (percent)
|
12M2023 against 12M2022 (percent)
|
Total products and services
|
100.5
|
102.1
|
108.8
|
Consumables
|
101
|
101.8
|
109.6
|
Food
|
101
|
100.6
|
109.8
|
Alcoholic beverages
|
100
|
101.5
|
103.3
|
Tobacco products
|
100
|
105.6
|
104.9
|
Non-food products
|
100
|
102.7
|
108.4
|
Paid services
|
100.1
|
103.7
|
108.2
In general, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by
13.9 percent in 2022 year-on-year. Prices for food, beverages, and
tobacco products increased by 19.5 percent over the year. Non-food
products rose in price by 8.6 percent and paid services to the
population by 10.4 percent.
The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by
one percent compared to the previous month and by 14.4 percent in
December 2022 year-on-year.
