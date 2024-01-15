Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Counts Women Employees In Prosecutor's Offices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. There are 94
women working in the prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan, said
Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev during the
swearing-in ceremony of youths recruited to the Prosecutor's
Office, Trend reports.
Of them, 54 women were recruited following 21 competitions held
during 2002-2019, while 40 women were recruited following 4
competitions held during 2020-2023.
"Women account for 9.3 percent of all hires in competitive
recruitment. At present, one out of ten female employees holding
management positions is working as head of the administration,
three as deputy head of the administration, one as head of the
department, four as district prosecutor, and one as deputy district
prosecutor," Aliyev added.
