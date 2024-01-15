Tactical-Special Exercises Of Azerbaijani Commando Units Continue (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15.
Tactical-special
exercises of the Operations Commando units continue under the
training plan of the current year, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of
Defense of Azerbaijan.
According to the plan, tasks were carried out to neutralize the
imaginary enemy group attempting to commit sabotage.
By the visual observation of the area, the imaginary enemy
facility was evaluated, then its military vehicles were led into an
ambush and the members of the group were captured.
Commandos demonstrated high professionalism and precision during
the tactical-special exercises held in harsh climate
conditions.
