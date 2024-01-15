               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tactical-Special Exercises Of Azerbaijani Commando Units Continue (VIDEO)


1/15/2024 8:42:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Tactical-special exercises of the Operations Commando units continue under the training plan of the current year, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the plan, tasks were carried out to neutralize the imaginary enemy group attempting to commit sabotage.

By the visual observation of the area, the imaginary enemy facility was evaluated, then its military vehicles were led into an ambush and the members of the group were captured.
Commandos demonstrated high professionalism and precision during the tactical-special exercises held in harsh climate conditions.

