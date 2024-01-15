Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Details Prosecutor's Office Workforce

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Personnel
recruited to the Prosecutor's Office on a competitive basis make up
89.1 percent of the personnel corps of the Prosecutor's Office of
Azerbaijan, said Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev
during the swearing-in ceremony of youths recruited to the
Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports.
A total of 1,203 persons (1,097 men and 106 women) have been
recruited to the Prosecutor's Office over the past 21 years.
Currently, 1,009 of them continue their careers in the
prosecutor's office.
