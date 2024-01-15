Georgia, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Launch Of Direct Air Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 15. Georgia and
Kyrgyzstan have discussed the possibility of launching direct air
flights between the countries, Trend reports.
The issue was discussed during the meeting of Kyrgyzstan's
Ambassador to Azerbaijan and Georgia, Kairat Osmonaliev, with the
leadership of Georgian Civil Aviation Agency and GeoSky private
airline.
As per the Kyrgyz embassy, Osmonaliev met with GeoSky's Board
Chairman Tornike Kortoshidze, President of GeoSky Shalva Kiknadze,
and Vice President for Passenger Operations Daniyar Uskenbayev, at
the airline's main office in Tbilisi.
During the meeting, the ambassador extended an invitation for
GeoSky to collaborate with the "Manas" Airport in Kyrgyzstan.
Additionally, Osmonaliev met with the Director of the Civil
Aviation Agency of Georgia Givi Davitashvili.
The embassy highlighted that these meetings and agreements are
part of the efforts to expand economic diplomacy between Kyrgyzstan
and Georgia.
