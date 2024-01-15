Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Updates Shipment-Tied Must-Have Papers' List

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Cabinet of
Ministers of Azerbaijan has made amendments to the "The list of
licenses and permits required to be reported to the State Customs
Committee" approved by a decision dated May 6, 2020, Trend reports.
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a new decision in
this regard.
According to the decision, information on the sanitary import
act issued for imported food and animal feeding products, as well
as materials and products in contact with food products, and
sanitary certificates issued for exported food and animal feeding
products should be forwarded to the committee from now on.
In addition, the entity will be informed of the Food Safety
Registry extract, the registration or approval of a food chain
facility, and the registration of facilities that manufacture and
process materials and products that come in contact with food.
