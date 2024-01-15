               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Updates Shipment-Tied Must-Have Papers' List


1/15/2024 8:42:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made amendments to the "The list of licenses and permits required to be reported to the State Customs Committee" approved by a decision dated May 6, 2020, Trend reports.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a new decision in this regard.

According to the decision, information on the sanitary import act issued for imported food and animal feeding products, as well as materials and products in contact with food products, and sanitary certificates issued for exported food and animal feeding products should be forwarded to the committee from now on.

In addition, the entity will be informed of the Food Safety Registry extract, the registration or approval of a food chain facility, and the registration of facilities that manufacture and process materials and products that come in contact with food.

