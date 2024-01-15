Ashgabat To Be Venue For Second Turkmen-Russian Business Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 15. The Second
Russian-Turkmen Business Forum will be held in Ashgabat, the
capital of Turkmenistan, from January 30 through January 31, 2024,
Trend reports.
During the same period, the 13th meeting of the Turkmen-Russian
Commission for Economic Cooperation will be held, as well as an
exhibition dedicated to the business forum.
The event is organized in order to deepen trade and economic
cooperation between the business circles and organizations of the
Russian Federation and Turkmenistan.
The Commission is co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the
Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Chairman of the
Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
Rashid Meredov.
The program of the forum includes a mixed meeting of the
Russian-Turkmen and Turkmen-Russian business councils, industry B2B
meetings, as well as a plenary session.
Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia
is developing, marked by important steps towards mutual
benefit.
The two countries actively cooperate in the field of trade,
energy and infrastructure projects, which further strengthens the
partnership and contributes to overall economic progress.
