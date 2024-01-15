Ashgabat To Be Venue For Second Turkmen-Russian Business Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 15. The Second Russian-Turkmen Business Forum will be held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, from January 30 through January 31, 2024, Trend reports.

During the same period, the 13th meeting of the Turkmen-Russian Commission for Economic Cooperation will be held, as well as an exhibition dedicated to the business forum.

The event is organized in order to deepen trade and economic cooperation between the business circles and organizations of the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan.

The Commission is co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The program of the forum includes a mixed meeting of the Russian-Turkmen and Turkmen-Russian business councils, industry B2B meetings, as well as a plenary session.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia is developing, marked by important steps towards mutual benefit.

The two countries actively cooperate in the field of trade, energy and infrastructure projects, which further strengthens the partnership and contributes to overall economic progress.

