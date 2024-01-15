               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bp Talks On Possible Impact Of Snowy Weather On Operations In Azerbaijan


1/15/2024 8:42:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. bp's operations in Azerbaijan have continued as normal in accordance with specific safety procedures, bp Azerbaijan told Trend.

“We have safety procedures for diverse weather conditions such as strong wind, heavy snow, etc. and these procedures are activated accordingly when required,” said the company.

Will be updated

