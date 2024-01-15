Bp Talks On Possible Impact Of Snowy Weather On Operations In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. bp's operations
in Azerbaijan have continued as normal in accordance with specific
safety procedures, bp Azerbaijan told Trend.
“We have safety procedures for diverse weather conditions such
as strong wind, heavy snow, etc. and these procedures are activated
accordingly when required,” said the company.
Will be updated
