Paris Media Talks Azerbaijani Security Agencies Shocking French Intelligence

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijan is at
the center of the attention of Western media, with its decisive
steps following the victory in the Karabakh war, Trend reports.
The pages of the French press are flooded with the political
crisis in the Elysee Palace, the dilemmas, the vulnerable position
of the failed Macron government, and Azerbaijan's large-scale
security agencies' operations and offensive diplomacy.
Azerbaijan's security services exposed the extensive spy network
of French intelligence, which previously has been heavily promoted
worldwide. The details of the operation have been partially
mentioned in the media. Moreover, the agents of intelligence that
France has positioned in reputable international organizations of
other countries have found themselves in a predicament, facing the
risk of exposure and international scandal.
Martin Ryan, a French spy, detained in Baku
Intelligence Online, a resource close to French state bodies,
known for publishing information about the state from behind the
closed doors, whose articles are presented on a subscription and
paid basis, published an article on the latest events happening between
Azerbaijan and France.
Intelligence Online said the following:
The position of DGSE (Directorate-General for External Security)
in Baku was eliminated by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.
Diplomatic tensions are rising between Azerbaijan and France. The
first blow from the security services came from Baku, expelling two
French diplomats from the country between Christmas and New Year.
As a matter of fact, Azerbaijan's State Security Service forced the
DGSE to shut down.
"- Can I speak to the secretary?" A male voice at the
switchboard of the French Embassy in Baku hesitated, and after
consulting with a colleague, replied, "He doesn't work here
anymore." The same question about another secretary, who was two
ranks lower, led to a similar answer.
On Dec. 26, the diplomatic office suddenly found its ranks
dwindling. As President Ilham Aliyev was in Moscow that day to meet
with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting, French Ambassador
to Baku Anne Boillon was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry. She was informed that the two diplomats had been
designated "persona non grata" and given 48 hours to leave the
country.
According to Intelligence Online, the two "secretaries" of the
French Embassy were employees of DGSE who were under diplomatic
cover. The head of the intelligence service was a Russian-speaking
communication officer.
The shutting down of the DGSE in Azerbaijan - to which France
reacted quickly and in turn expelled two "diplomats" from the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris - was a new setback.
That followed the arrest of four members of the Directorate of
Technology and Innovation (DTI, formerly DT) in West Africa's
Burkina Faso in early December, which led to the "destruction" of
the intelligence system outside the country, as reported by Jeune
Afrique (news agency).
The State Security Service told media close to the government
that the two men belonged to a regional spy network aimed at
destabilizing the situation in Azerbaijan. Baku has also criticized
France for supporting Yerevan in a war between Azerbaijan and
Armenia in Karabakh in 2020.
The fiasco with DGSE have deeply irritated the French
government. They attribute it to what happened after a series of
coups d'état in the Sahel countries (biogeographic region in
Africa) that undermined France's position as a factor that
precipitated Emmanuel Macron's decision to dismiss diplomat Bernard
Emie as head of intelligence. Prefect Nicolas Lerner, who was
previously director of the DGSI (Directorate General of Internal
Security), was appointed to take his place in the Council of
Ministers and later took office.
