WB Updates Forecast For Uzbekistan's GDP Growth For 2024


1/15/2024 8:42:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 15. The World Bank, in its "Global Economic Prospects " report, published forecasts for GDP growth in Uzbekistan for 2024, Trend reports.

The report said Uzbekistan's economy growth amounted to 5.5 percent in 2023.

According to the bank's forecasts, Uzbekistan's GDP will grow by 5.5 percent in 2024. Earlier in June 2023, the bank forecasted growth of Uzbekistan's economy at 5.4 percent in 2024.

Furthermore, the World Bank experts worsened the forecast of Uzbekistan's economic growth by 0.3 percentage points - to 5.5 percent for 2025.

Meanwhile, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), in its "World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024" report, published forecasts for real GDP growth in Uzbekistan for 2024–2025.

The UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs forecasts Uzbekistan's real GDP growth to reach 6.0 percent in 2024, which is close to 2023 levels (5.7 percent).

The report also projects Uzbekistan's real GDP growth to reach 5.5 percent in 2025.

