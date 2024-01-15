WB Updates Forecast For Uzbekistan's GDP Growth For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 15. The World
Bank, in its "Global Economic Prospects " report, published
forecasts for GDP growth in Uzbekistan for 2024, Trend reports.
The report said Uzbekistan's economy growth amounted to 5.5
percent in 2023.
According to the bank's forecasts, Uzbekistan's GDP will grow by
5.5 percent in 2024. Earlier in June 2023, the bank forecasted
growth of Uzbekistan's economy at 5.4 percent in 2024.
Furthermore, the World Bank experts worsened the forecast of
Uzbekistan's economic growth by 0.3 percentage points - to 5.5
percent for 2025.
Meanwhile, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs
(DESA), in its "World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024"
report, published forecasts for real GDP growth in Uzbekistan for
2024–2025.
The UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs forecasts
Uzbekistan's real GDP growth to reach 6.0 percent in 2024, which is
close to 2023 levels (5.7 percent).
The report also projects Uzbekistan's real GDP growth to reach
5.5 percent in 2025.
MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.