Azerbaijan Security Service Detains Transnational Criminal Group (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15.
Members of a
transnational criminal group, engaged in making fake foreign
documents, have been detained, the State Security Service of
Azerbaijan (SSS) told Trend .
"In recent years, the many actions of transnational organized
crime groups have been exposed. The [mentioned] group, using the
ongoing processes between the states of the region, illegally
provided citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other countries
with fake documents of Ukraine (to live in various countries as
citizens of Ukraine, to receive asylum, to travel freely without a
visa)," the statement of the service reads.
"During the investigation, it was established that Ibadat
Nuriev, who lived in Lviv (Ukraine), Farid Baghirov, who lived in
Istanbul (Türkiye), and other persons illegally made passports,
driver's licenses, and other identity cards, as well as various
documents related to Ukraine and sold them for various sums (up to
$30,000 for each document, in cash) starting from January 2023,"
said in the statement.
"As a result of measures taken by the State Security Service,
the individuals were detained and brought under investigation in
the Republic of Azerbaijan and charged with the illegal production,
sale of fake documents and other criminal acts to use identity
cards and other official documents authorizing and exempting them
from holding a certain position," the service said.
"Investigations have also uncovered persons operating fake
documents in various countries. At present, active investigative
and operational measures are being carried out on the mentioned and
other related crimes," the service said in a statement.
