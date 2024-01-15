Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The official
exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week,
Tren reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to
1 US dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against US
dollar
|
January 1*
|
1.7
|
January 8
|
1.7
|
January 2*
|
1.7
|
January 9
|
1.7
|
January 3*
|
1.7
|
January 10
|
1.7
|
January 4*
|
1.7
|
January 11
|
1.7
|
January 5*
|
1.7
|
January 12
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate
is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30,
2023).
According to the results of this week, the official exchange
rate of the manat against the euro dropped by 0.0075 manat. The
weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0142 manat and
amounted to 1.8624 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
euro
|
January 1*
|
1.8766
|
January 8
|
1.8587
|
January 2*
|
1.8766
|
January 9
|
1.8625
|
January 3*
|
1.8766
|
January 10
|
1.8584
|
January 4*
|
1.8766
|
January 11
|
1.8660
|
January 5*
|
1.8766
|
January 12
|
1.8662
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8766
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8624
*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate
is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30,
2023).
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the
Russian ruble fell 0.0006. The weighted average exchange rate
increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0189 manat per
ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian
ruble
|
January 1*
|
0.0188
|
January 8
|
0.0186
|
January 2*
|
0.0188
|
January 9
|
0.0186
|
January 3*
|
0.0188
|
January 10
|
0.0189
|
January 4*
|
0.0188
|
January 11
|
0.0190
|
January 5*
|
0.0188
|
January 12
|
0.0192
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0188
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0189
*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate
is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30,
2023).
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the
Turkish lira increased by 0.0006. The weighted average exchange
rate decreased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 0.0568 manat per
lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish
lira
|
January 1*
|
0.0576
|
January 8
|
0.0571
|
January 2*
|
0.0576
|
January 9
|
0.0568
|
January 3*
|
0.0576
|
January 10
|
0.0567
|
January 4*
|
0.0576
|
January 11
|
0.0567
|
January 5*
|
0.0576
|
January 12
|
0.0565
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0576
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0568
*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate
is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30,
2023).
