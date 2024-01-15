President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of New Military Hospital Complex Of State Border Service In Baku (PHOTO)

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of a new military hospital complex of the State Border Service in Baku, Trend reports.

