Kazakh President Tokayev Makes Changes To Posts In Armed Forces General Staff

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has replaced the Chief of the
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
According to Tokayev's decree, Marat Khusainov was dismissed
from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan,
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.
Tokayev's other decree appointed Sultan Kamaletdinov to the
corresponding post.
