Iranian Currency Rates For January 15

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 15, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 8 currencies increased in price and 22 decreased in price compared to January 14. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,956 rials.

Currency Rial on January 15 Rial on January 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,554 53,548 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,246 49,266 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,084 4,090 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,065 4,078 1 Danish krone DKK 6,167 6,167 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,275 136,284 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,969 14,978 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,990 28,990 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,331 31,326 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,225 26,224 1 South African rand ZAR 2,257 2,259 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,397 1,397 1 Russian ruble RUB 477 478 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,076 28,073 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,539 31,534 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,314 38,312 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,307 1,304 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,661 31,662 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,757 8,763 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,869 5,879 100 Thai baths THB 120,215 120,296 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,039 9,039 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,967 31,969 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,956 46,016 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,307 9,306 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,707 15,707 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,700 2,703 1 Afghan afghani AFN 591 591 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,825 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,122 74,130 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,840 3,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 469,697 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,262 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,506 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,272 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 517,000–520,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 567,000–570,000 rials.

