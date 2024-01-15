Dollar Pares Gains On Soft US Inflation Data

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The dollar index
pared gains on Friday after U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell
in December, raising expectations of an early U.S. rate cut,
Trend reports.
It was higher on the day, boosted by safety buying after U.S.
and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of air
strikes across Yemen overnight.
The producer price index for final demand dipped 0.1% last
month, after a decline in the cost of goods, while prices for
services were unchanged, increasing the chances of lower inflation
in the months ahead.
That led traders to add to bets for a rate cut in the coming
months. Fed funds futures now imply a 79% chance of a March rate
cut, up from 73% on Thursday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch
Tool.
"Even though you wouldn't say overall that the macroeconomic
picture is screaming at you that they need to cut that fast, the
market seems to be excited about the prospect of cuts," said Steve
Englander, head of Global G10 FX Research and North America Macro
Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank NY Branch.
Traders maintained their view that a March rate cut is likely
even after consumer price inflation data on Thursday came in above
economists' expectations. Last week's jobs report for December also
showed strong jobs growth, though underlying details of the report
were mixed.
The dollar index was last up 0.19% at 102.40.
The New Zealand and Australian currencies were among the best
performers after Friday's data, but pared gains later in the
day.
"If this is a trade, it's going to be the higher beta currencies
that respond the most and take comfort that the market's clearly
hot to trot on the Fed cutting. As long as that's the perception in
the market, I think the higher yielders will do very well,"
Englander said.
The kiwi was last up 0.22% on the day at $0.62460. The Aussie
was little changed at $0.66870.
