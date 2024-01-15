               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Presidential Election Campaign In Azerbaijan Kicks Off Today


1/15/2024 8:42:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Today, pre-election campaigning for early presidential election in Azerbaijan kicks off, Trend reports.

According to the calendar plan, campaigning begins 23 days before voting day and ends 24 hours before voting day.

The process will begin on January 15, 2024 and end on February 6 at 8:00 am.

Pre-election campaigns are carried out by registered candidates, their trusted representatives, and designated agents, as well as political parties, coalitions of political parties, their appointed representatives, and other authorized individuals.

The early presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7.

MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722084

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search