Puttalam Zahira College Holds 4Th Inter Futsal Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The old boys of Puttalam Zahira College in Sri Lanka recently held the 4th Inter Futsal Tournament recently, bringing together enthusiastic alumnus in Doha.

Twenty teams participated in the tournament held at Cambridge School Doha.

The team 'Gazelles' emerged as the champions, demonstrating their prowess and teamwork. The runner-up position was secured by 'Z12' and 'Zygon' claimed the third spot of the tournament.

Individual excellence was also recognised, with Jaheer earning the Top Scorer Award, Nahlan was honoured with the Best Player Award, Best Goalkeeper was bestowed upon Thaquee.

The event not only showcased the sporting talents of the old boys but also served as a platform for fostering a sense of unity and connection among the alumni.

The success of the tournament highlighted the enduring spirit of Puttalam Zahira College and its old boys' commitment to promoting sportsmanship and camaraderie.

The event also saw a large number of audience from Sri Lankan community in Qatar.