Jordan, Belgium Explore Enhancing Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- The Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee engaged in discussions on Monday with Belgian Ambassador Serge Dickschen, exploring ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries across various sectors.Committee Chairman MP Khaldoun Hayna expressed his appreciation for the current level of relations between Jordan and Belgium, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II and Belgian King Louis Philippe. He emphasized the significance of bolstering and advancing these relations in economic, tourism, cultural, and investment domains, advocating for increased bilateral investments and trade exchanges. He underscored Jordan's commitment to fostering economic partnerships and maintaining close coordination on mutual concerns.Addressing the prevailing situation in the Middle East, Hayna highlighted Jordan's steadfast positions under His Majesty's leadership. He emphasized efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, denouncing the resultant loss of innocent lives, destruction, and destabilization in the region. He also drew attention to the challenges posed by drug smuggling operations across Jordan's northern borders.Hayna commended Belgium and the European Union for their support of Jordan, particularly regarding the Palestinian issue and the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Dickschen praised King Abdullah's substantial role and ongoing efforts to address regional challenges and pursue a just and comprehensive peace.He affirmed that Jordan and Belgium share identical and clear positions on the Gaza conflict, rejecting violence against innocent civilians and attempts at displacement.Dickschen outlined Belgium's intention to play a more influential role in the Palestinian issue following its assumption of the European Union presidency.He underlined the country's commitment to strengthening economic, tourism, and investment partnerships with Jordan, promoting joint cooperation between the two friendly nations.