New Moroccan Ambassador Presents Credentials


1/15/2024 8:41:38 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) - Secretary-General for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Majid Qatarneh, on Monday received the credentials of Fouad Akhrif, the new accredited and resident ambassador of Morocco to Jordan.

