Jordan, Saudi Arabia Explore Collaboration To Advance Education Infrastructure Projects

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) - Minister of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abu Samen, engaged in discussions on Monday to explore avenues for strengthening collaboration with the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).In the meeting with an SFD delegation, Abu Samen expressed gratitude for the continuous support provided by the Fund in financing numerous projects in Jordan. He underscored the Ministry's commitment to fostering cooperation with the SFD and addressing any challenges hindering the progress of SFD-sponsored projects.Abu Samen specifically commended the SFD's backing for construction projects aimed at improving the educational sector. Emphasizing the positive impact of these initiatives on the educational process, he highlighted their role in alleviating issues related to overcrowding in schools.During the meeting, Abu Samen and the SFD delegation were briefed by Suhair Burqan, Director of the Ministry's Building Studies Department, on school building projects funded by the SFD. These encompass 16 new school buildings, including five projects in the implementation phase and 11 projects in the referral stage, with a combined value of approximately JD34 million.