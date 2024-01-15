RHC Chief Sponsors Arbor Day Event At Silver Jubilee Forest In Qatraneh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Qatraneh, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Youssef Issawi, Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC), on Monday sponsored a ceremony celebrating Arbor Day at the Silver Jubilee Forest in Qatraneh District, Karak Governorate.The event, attended by Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat, focused on the importance of forest conservation and expanding green areas as part of Jordan's sustainable agricultural efforts.Issawi highlighted the King's dedication to increasing forest cover, emphasizing the use of modern technologies to protect forest resources, prevent encroachments, and control forest fires.He stressed the significance of enhancing government and community partnerships in forest-agriculture to expand green spaces, and underscored the importance of fostering environmental awareness in schools, universities, and organizations.Minister Hneifat discussed the forest's role within the national sustainable agriculture plan and its afforestation component. This plan encompasses afforestation projects across the Kingdom, aligning with the initiative to plant 10 million trees over the next ten years.He also spoke about the Ministry's efforts to establish artificial forests using water-saving technologies and the optimal use of treated water for irrigation.Highlighting the initiatives' economic aspects, Hneifat mentioned creating forests with economic benefits in the northern regions by planting carob and sumac trees to support local communities and associations.He also announced an initiative to cultivate 25,000 dunums across the country, commemorating the silver jubilee of King Abdullah II's accession to the throne.The Silver Jubilee Forest will also include a major center for sheep wool collection and packaging in the Jordanian desert, reflecting the project's economic and environmental impact.