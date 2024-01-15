100 Days Of War: Jordan's Relentless Advocacy And Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- Amidst the harrowing backdrop of a 100-day war in Gaza by the Israeli occupation, Jordan has emerged not as a silent spectator but as a proactive advocate for peace and relief. Led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Kingdom has been vocal in international forums, staunchly opposing the displacement of Palestinians and actively facilitating aid delivery.King Abdullah II, through his continuous engagement with global leaders and participation in international and Arab forums, has repeatedly emphasized the urgency of stopping the Israeli war on Gaza. He has vocally opposed the emergence of a new humanitarian catastrophe, challenging the policies of siege and starvation.In a move at the United Nations, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry marshaled evidence and arguments, leading to the General Assembly adopting a Jordan-proposed resolution. This resolution calls for an end to the aggression against Gaza and ensures aid delivery to its residents.His Majesty's speeches, starting from the Cairo peace summit to the tripartite summit in Aqaba, have consistently highlighted the injustice faced by Palestinians. He underscores the international community's failure to secure their rights and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.King Abdullah has called for enhanced coordination among international stakeholders to avoid duplicated efforts. He stresses the need for a participatory approach in aid delivery and a serious peace process in the Middle East, warning of the dangers of extremism and further tragedies if peace efforts are hindered.Jordan's response has been comprehensive and swift, particularly in addressing the medical and food necessities of Palestinians. Under the King's directives, the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, active since 2008, has been pivotal in collecting and dispatching aid to Gaza.Jordanian military field hospitals, staffed with diverse medical specialists, have been instrumental in providing vital medical care to those injured in the relentless Israeli onslaught. The creation of an air bridge from Marka Military Airport to Al-Arish Airport in Egypt facilitated the transport of medical, food, and relief supplies. Urgent airdrops of medical aid to Gaza City and Khan Yunus were also executed.The Jordanian Special Field Hospital/2, deployed in Khan Yunus, exemplifies Jordan's commitment to providing healthcare amidst the crisis. Alongside this, the Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/1, established in 2009, has been a beacon of hope, serving approximately two million Gazans over 15 years.Despite these efforts, the situation in Gaza remains dire. The intense Israeli bombardment has left no place safe, with refugee camps in central Gaza being particularly hard hit. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports staggering casualties, with over 24,000 Palestinians killed, including a significant number of women and children.Medical facilities are overwhelmed and under-resourced, facing relentless attacks and critical shortages of supplies and power. Amidst these challenges, the hospitals are struggling to provide basic care, with many operating well beyond their capacity.The lack of vaccine supplies in Gaza has exacerbated the health crisis, with infectious diseases spreading rapidly in overcrowded shelters. The psychological toll on the populace is immense, with daily exposure to bombing, loss, and severe deprivation.UNICEF's report highlights the severe food poverty facing children, with nearly 90% of those under two at risk. The continued Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid have pushed many in Gaza towards famine. In the southern regions of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis, hospitals face imminent closure threats due to evacuation orders by the Israeli occupation and ongoing aggression near medical facilities, leaving them with minimal medical staff.The Israeli bombardment has not only caused extensive human suffering but also significant damage to Gaza's historical and cultural heritage. Over 150 archaeological sites, including the Mamluk-era Pasha's Palace and its museum, the Samaritan-era Al-Samra bath, and numerous ancient mosques and churches, have been destroyed or severely damaged.As the war wages on, the International Court of Justice in The Hague has begun hearings in a case brought by South Africa against Israel for genocide crimes in Gaza. The South African legal team accuses Israel of intensifying its genocidal acts in Palestine since 1948, particularly highlighting the mass killing of Palestinians and the indiscriminate bombing of alleged safe areas in Gaza.The devastation of the natural environment in Gaza is another grim aspect of the war, with the use of internationally banned weapons causing increased air pollution and contributing to respiratory diseases.The staggering statistics of displacement, arrests, and damaged housing units paint a bleak picture of the human cost of this war.As the international community watches, the resolve and efforts of nations like Jordan in providing aid and advocating for peace stand as a testament to the unyielding human spirit in the face of adversity and conflict.