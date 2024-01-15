Israeli Air Strikes In Gaza Escalate As War Enters 101St Day, 33 Palestinians Killed

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, January 15 (Petra) -- Escalating its military campaign, the Israeli army last night carried out extensive air strikes in central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip as the war surpassed its 100th day.According to Palestinian sources, the overnight bombardment has resulted in the killing of 33 Palestinians, with many others injured. The strikes targeted a number of homes in Gaza City, particularly in the northern part of the Strip.In the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza, an Israeli bombing hit a residence adjacent to Al-Shamaa Mosque, leading to casualties among the Al-Haddad family. This attack is one of several that have been carried out in densely populated areas.Further destruction was reported in other parts of Gaza. The Israeli forces targeted and destroyed a school, a kindergarten, and Al-Dawa Mosque in the Nuseirat camp located in the central region of the Strip.Additionally, homes in Al-Maghazi camp near a girls' preparatory school, which has been providing refuge to displaced persons, were bombed.Israeli warplanes also targeted residential buildings in the vicinity of Qaizan al-Najjar, south of Khan Yunis, and conducted strikes in the Al-Sika area in central Khan Yunis.On the military front, the "Forces of the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim," the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, stated that they targeted Israeli military vehicles near the "Malika" military site in the Zaytoun neighborhood with mortar shells.The Ministry of Health in Gaza reports that the total number of those killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7 has reached about 24,000, with over 60,582 wounded, 70% of whom are children and women.Approximately 900,000 people have been displaced, facing dire conditions including the threat of famine and the spread of infectious diseases.