Trade balance in Eurozone records USD22.2B surplus in November

(MENAFN) Official data released on Monday revealed that the Eurozone trade balance experienced a notable shift, boasting a surplus of €20.3 billion (approximately USD22.2 billion) in November 2023. This marks a significant turnaround from the €13.8 billion deficit recorded in November 2022, as reported by Eurostat. The dynamics of the euro area's global trade unfolded with goods exports to the rest of the world contracting by 4.7 percent year-on-year to €252.5 billion in November 2023. Simultaneously, imports witnessed a substantial decline of 16.7 percent, settling at €232.2 billion during the same period.



Intra-euro area trade also exhibited a downturn in November 2023, amounting to €227.2 billion—a noteworthy 9.4 percent decrease from the corresponding month in 2022. The broader European Union, comprising 27 member states (EU27), demonstrated a commendable trade surplus of €19.2 billion in the same month, a marked improvement from the €22 billion deficit reported in the preceding year.



Zooming out to a broader timeframe, spanning January to November, the Eurozone’s overseas shipments tallied up to €2.62 trillion, while imports stood at €2.57 trillion. Consequently, the single-currency zone achieved a surplus of €49.7 billion over the first eleven months of the previous year. These statistics highlight a positive trajectory in the Eurozone’s trade balance, reflecting a turnaround from previous deficits to a notable surplus in the specified period.



