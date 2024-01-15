Jazelle Lopez Named Xenith Solutions And Xenith Management Group CFO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jezelle Lopez

Full Logo (PRNewsfoto/Xenith Solutions)

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Xenith Solutions today announced that Jazelle Lopez has returned to the company as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of both Xenith Solutions and Xenith Management Group.

Mrs. Lopez joined Tri-Cor Industries (a wholly owned subsidiary of Xenith Solutions) in 2012 as the GL Accountant and worked her way up to the role of Accounting Manager in three years. She left Xenith Solutions and worked for Aveshka as the Director of Finance before returning to take over as CFO.



"I love a challenge," says Jazelle "and I am looking forward to learning more about the hospitality business as the portfolio of businesses grows under Xenith."

"We are excited to have Jazelle back at Xenith," says Lee Shabe, CEO at Xenith Solutions. "Her 18 years of experience and eagerness to take on new challenges make her an incredible addition to our senior executive leadership team."

Mrs. Lopez will be taking over for Xenith's current CFO: Larry Kahler, who has integrated the acquisition of Tri-Cor Industries into Xenith while building out the company's Finance and Accounting structure. Mr. Kahler will be transitioning to a junior role as he transitions responsibilities to Mrs. Lopez and moves towards a part-time role allowing more time with family.

About Xenith Solutions:

Xenith Solutions LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. We provide comprehensive, timely and relevant Solutions and Business Consulting support to our customers as a key partner. Our leadership brings over a century of combined experience in Defense and Civilian markets. Our employees possess experience in all aspects of solution development from requirements creation, development, test and evaluation, fielding, and sustainment. At the core of our offerings, we provide strategy and technology solutions, giving our customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. Xenith focuses on solving complex business challenges facing our customers. Our "Success Through Achievement" work ethic means our customers receive quality solutions through our commitment. We pride ourselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements our customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security. For more information, please visit:



About

Xenith Management Group:

Xenith Management Group LLC (XMG) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing excellent food and service. XMG currently owns and operates the Anchor Bar franchise located in the Village at Leesburg.

Lee Shabe

Xenith Solutions

703-891-2731

[email protected]

SOURCE Xenith Solutions