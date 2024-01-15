Media Asset Management Market Surges To USD 4.4 Billion By 2030, Propelled By Soaring Video Adoption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Media Asset Management Market

Media Asset Management Market size was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 4.44 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 13.7%

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Surge in Video Adoption Drives the Explosive Growth of the Media Asset Management MarketAccording to the latest SNS Insider report, the Media Asset Management Market hit a valuation of USD 1.59 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach an impressive USD 4.44 billion by 2030. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% between 2023 and 2030, the market is experiencing a substantial upswing.The Media Asset Management (MAM) market scope encompasses the structured analysis of both structured and unstructured databases, unraveling hidden patterns and evolving market trends. MAM solutions play a pivotal role in brand management, providing easy access, sharing, and centralized storage of videos and images in diverse formats. With nearly 60% of companies embracing or planning MAM implementation, it emerges as the preferred solution for managing, storing, and retrieving digital proprietary files. The sector's trajectory anticipates reaching USD 4.44 billion by 2030, driven by a robust 13.7% CAGR. This underscores MAM's indispensable role in reshaping digital content management and brand optimization for organizations worldwide.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): @Prominent Players:. VSN Video Stream Networks S.L.. Dalet. Etere. Microsoft Corporation. Tedial. Quantum Corporation. NEP Group Inc.. Sony Group Corporation. Imagen. SI-MEDIA Srl. MerlinOne. Prime Focus TechnologiesMarket Analysis:The Media Asset Management (MAM) market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by the exponential rise in video content, constituting four-fifths of global internet traffic. Cisco's report underscores this surge, fueled not only by the popularity of OTT video streaming but also by the increasing global internet connectivity. This necessitates advanced MAM solutions to streamline workflows, enhancing operational efficiency for broadcasters and media facilities. The cloud segment commands a dominant 70% market share, while Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are poised for a 15% CAGR growth, presenting significant opportunities. North America, contributing 38%, stands as a pivotal region, leveraging on-premises MAM solutions for complex marketing functions.Segment Analysis:In terms of deployment, the cloud segment commands a 70% market share, given the increased adoption of cloud-hosted environments for asset storage.Small and medium Enterprises (SMEs) are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15%, attributed to rising adoption and investment in MAM solutions and services.Key Market Segmentation:The Media Asset Management Market is segmented into three types on the basis of by Organization Size, by Deployment, and by End-user.by Organization Size. SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises). Large Enterprisesby Deployment. On-Premise. Cloudby End-User. Media and Entertainment. BFSI. Government. Healthcare. Retail. Manufacturing. OtherKey Regional Development:North America is set to contribute 38% to the global market growth during the forecast period. On-premises MAM solutions offer features like workflow streamlining, budgeting, and reporting, making them suitable for large, complex marketing functions. The control over critical data enhances the market growth in this region.Buy This Exclusive Report: @Key Takeaways:. The Media Asset Management Market is on a trajectory to reach USD 4.44 billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 13.7%.. Video content's dominance in global internet traffic emphasizes the need for advanced MAM solutions.. The cloud segment and SMEs are key growth areas, presenting substantial opportunities in the market.Recent Developments:. In April 2022, Tedial launched SmartWork, a media integration platform designed to simplify broadcast workflows and enhance media organizations' independence.. In June 2022, Imagen and Greenfly announced a strategic partnership to strengthen automated digital media collecting, distribution, and storage sharing for international sports and entertainment groups.Table of Contents :1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis...13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Benchmarking13.2 Market Share analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. ConclusionAbout Us :SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

