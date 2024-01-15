Unlock the Thrill: BOMAACHI Mystery Box Sale Unveils Unparalleled Surprises

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) New Delhi, January 15th, 2024: Brace yourselves streetwear fanatics! BOMAACHI the trendsetting online and in-store destination for the boldest and most eclectic streetwear fashion finds launches its Mystery Box sale on 12 and 13th of January starting at 12 AM for the surprise lovers.



For those who love the tangible experience of shopping, one can also book their mystery box in store. Super limited boxes available so make sure you book yours before it's gone. There are multiple sizes available both online and in store.



With a variety of options available, ranging from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 25000, each box guarantees a retail value of Rs. 4000 to 65000. For example, get products worth Rs. 4000 in the Mystery box priced at Rs. 2000, place an order for a box priced at Rs. 4000 & get products worth Rs.8000 and the box priced Rs. 7,500 will get you products worth Rs. 15000. Additionally, a Rs. 10000 priced box will get you products worth Rs. 20000 or more and a box worth Rs. 25000 will get you products worth a whopping Rs. 65000.

Socks and accessories will not be included, but each Mystery Box guarantees a minimum of two clothing items to elevate your wardrobe.



Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to redefine your style and unveil the unexpected. BOMAACHI's Mystery Box Sale is not just a sale; it's a fashion revelation waiting to happen. Get ready to embrace the unknown and make a statement that is uniquely yours.





