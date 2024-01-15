Has Kamal Nath Sought Appointment With PM Modi? Aide Dismisses Speculation As Rumour

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 15 (IANS) A message making rounds on social media suggested that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 21, triggering speculation on Monday.

The message also fueled speculation that Kamal Nath's son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath are also exploring options beyond Congress.

However, Kamal Nath's Media Advisor Piyush Babele said that no such meeting has been sought from former chief minister, terming the social media message as“rumour” and“conspiracy”.

“This news is completely conspiratorial. Kamal Nath is neither going to meet the Prime Minister nor has he asked for time to meet. He is not even in Delhi on January 21. It seems that as part of an organised conspiracy, false and baseless rumors are being spread continuously about Kamal Nath for the last few days. Such actions are extremely condemnable,” Babele said in an official communication.

The controversial message was circulated when the grand old party has kicked off its second part of 'Bharat Jodo (Nyay) Yatra from riot-hit Manipur.

On Thursday, Kamal Nath also met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav giving rise to more speculation. However, the Chief Minister's Office termed it a formal meeting.

During the last year's assembly elections, Kamal Nath had projected himself as a devotee of Lord Hanuman to counter the BJP. However, the saffron party managed to win 163 out of 230 assembly seats.

Interestingly, after the Congress central leadership refused to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath have organised a week long religious event in Chhindwara.

Reportedly, Nakul Nath has also distributed pamphlets in Chhindwara mentioning the name of Lord Ram and asked people to write Lord Ram at least 108 times.

The idea behind this exercise is to write the name of Lord Ram as many as 4.31 crore times on paper which is to be sent to Ayodhya on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

