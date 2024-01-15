LAPITA, DUBAI PARKS™ AND RESORTS UNVEILS VIBRANT POLYNESIAN AND MARDI GRAS LU’WOW WEEKENDERS WITH THEMED BRUNCH AND FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, 15 January 2024: Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the UAE’s first and only Polynesian resort, invites families for its fifth and sixth edition of the Lu’WOW Weekender – hosting a Polynesian-themed Lu’WOW Weekender in January and a lively Mardi Gras Lu’WOW Weekender in February.



The fifth edition of the Lu’WOW Weekender, taking place from Friday, 19th January to Sunday, 21st January 2024, promises a celebration of Polynesia through a themed staycation and curated activities. The festival hosted at Lapita, Dubai Parks & Resorts, features a range of accommodation packages, starting from AED 999++ for a King Room and AED 1,499++ for an Upgraded Family Suite.



In February, guests can step into the vibrant world of a Mardi Gras Carnival Lu’WOW Weekender from Friday, 16th February to Sunday, 18th February 2024. Room packages start from AED 1,099++ for a King Room and AED 1,599++ for an Upgraded Family Suite.



On Saturdays, guests can anticipate a day filled with diverse activities, starting with a delightful breakfast and a themed brunch from 1PM to 4PM, priced at AED 250 per person with soft beverages and AED 175 for kids aged 6-12. The experience continues with live entertainment, street performances, chilled happy hours featuring a sunset ceremony and sundowners at Palama.



Children can also embark on an exciting journey into the world of sustainability and agriculture with the resort’s brand-new Hydroponic Farm. Held every Saturday at 11.30AM, little ones can engage in the Little Eco Growers Session, where they can learn about the farm, how it works, participate in an ingredient tasting activity and take a guided tour of it. Additionally, cultural activities with Polynesian artists, a Tiki Scavenger Hunt with exciting prizes and the added perk of two children below 6 years staying and eating for free create a perfect family-friendly atmosphere.



Sunday's highlights include morning yoga sessions, Aqua Gym at the family pool and mesmerising performances by resort’s artists.



For some added fun, guests booking the Lu’WOW Weekender can enjoy a single-entry visit to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai or LEGOLAND® Waterpark Dubai and indulge in the Dino Mania Parade at RIVERLAND™ Dubai, a Dino Dance-off Street show and a Movie Mashup at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai.





