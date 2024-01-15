A Culinary Legacy Recognized: The Big Chill Joins Asia's TOP80 Cafes

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) 15th January 2024, Dubai, UAE – – The Big Chill Café is honoured to be recognized among Asia's TOP80 Cafes, a testament to its commitment to great food and warm hospitality.

Recently opening its doors at the vibrant Dubai Hills Mall, The Big Chill Café continues to extend its legacy of heart-warming dishes and cosy ambiance to the dynamic Dubai community.

The Big Chill Café, an iconic name in the culinary world, has been recognized in Asia's TOP80 Cafes. This acknowledgment highlights not only the unwavering dedication to delightful cuisine but also the rich culinary legacy that has meticulously been crafted over more than two decades. This significant achievement is a testament to the dedication of the team and the heartfelt connections it has forged with patrons, making it a moment of immense pride for the entire team at The Big Chill Café.

TOP80 Asia, a widely recognized barometer for Asian gastronomic and hospitality trends, features an array of top destinations for unique culinary and hospitality adventures. The journey of The Big Chill Café began modestly 23 years ago in Delhi, evolving into a community favourite known for its Trattoria-style fare. There’s something for everyone here - the diverse menu not only features authentic Pasta, Risotto and Pizza but also a wide variety of meaty mouth-watering Grills. The café takes pride in serving dishes that resonate with the heart – do not miss the decadent desserts and the artisanal hand-churned ice cream.

The Big Chill Café welcomes one with its charming ambience, rustic brick walls adorned with vintage movie posters that are reminiscent of a bygone era, but the core of its charm lies in its food – hearty portions of freshly cooked dishes where flavours of fresh ingredients shine through!

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, the founders shared, “This acknowledgment is a nod to the passion that has fuelled The Big Chill Café. We aimed to create a restaurant for everyone to relish the joy of flavourful dishes. This inspires us to keep evolving our culinary offerings.”

The recent opening at Dubai Hills Mall marks an exciting chapter in its journey. With a commitment to evolving flavours and creating memorable moments, The Big Chill Café continues to be a warm and inviting destination in Dubai’s culinary scene.





