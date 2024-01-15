CEO of Madayn stresses significance of His Majesty’s Royal Directives towards industrial growth in Musandam

(MENAFN- Madayn) "His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s visionary directives to establish an industrial city in Seih Al Wasat in Madha and ready-built factories in Mahas Industrial City are set to boost Musandam’s industrial landscape," says Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn.

Al Hadabi highlights that these Royal Directives will spur growth, diversify income sources, and generate employment opportunities in Musandam Governorate, contributing to the overall development of various economic sectors.

Al Hadabi added, “His Majesty’s continuous focus on the development of industrial cities aligns with Madayn’s overarching vision of creating world-class business cities, fostering sustainable economic and social development.”







