Bernardo Arévalo’S Historic Inauguration As Guatemala’S President

Bernardo Arévalo took office as Guatemala's president on January 14, 2024, marking a historic moment in the country's history.



The inauguration, delayed by over eight hours, was a departure from the constitutionally mandated schedule.



The ceremony at the Miguel Ángel Asturias Cultural Center saw Arévalo and Vice President Karin Herrera sworn in.



Samuel Pérez, the new Congres President from Movimiento Semilla, administered their oaths.



Arévalo's rise to power was challenging. He navigated numerous legal and political obstacles since the June 2023 general elections.



His inauguration symbolized a triumph over these hurdles. The event's delay stemmed from Congressional disagreements about the leadership.







The resolution came late the previous evening, resulting in Pérez's election.



In his first address as President, Arévalo emphasized unity and trust for transforming Guatemala.



He expressed gratitude for the international community's support.



He acknowledged the role of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Constitutional Court in preserving democracy.



Arévalo stressed that the inauguration was a personal achievement and a firm step towards democracy.



Despite the delay, the inauguration was a moment of celebration. Supporters gathered in the Constitution Plaza, celebrating the resilience of Guatemala's democracy.



This event highlighted the nation's commitment to overcoming corruption and authoritarianism.



The delayed ceremony led to the departure of some foreign dignitaries, including the King of Spain and the Chilean President.



However, the inauguration still drew significant attention. It underlined Guatemala's determination to uphold democratic values and fight against corruption.



Arévalo's presidency begins amidst these high expectations and a nation's hope for a brighter, more democratic future.

