Global Coffee Production Hits 10.1 Million Tons In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Global coffee production achieved a notable milestone in the 2022-2023 coffee year, reaching approximately 10.1 million tons.
This amount indicates a slight increase of 0.1% compared to the previous year.
The International Coffee Organization (ICO) defines the coffee year from December to November, and this information is detailed in their November 2023 Coffee Market Report.
The report includes production data for two primary coffee species: Coffea arabica and Coffea canephora.
The production was distributed among the world's four major coffee-producing regions. The breakdown is as follows:
South America led with 4.9 million tons, contributing a significant portion to the global output.
Asia & Oceania followed with 3 million tons.
Central America & Mexico produced 1.2 million tons.
Africa contributed 1.1 million tons to the global production.
In terms of specific coffee varieties:
Coffea arabica production stood at 5.6 million tons, which is over half of the global production.
Coffea canephora, including Robusta and Conilon varieties, accounted for 4.5 million tons.
Despite this production level, there was a shortfall in meeting the global demand, which was recorded at 10.4 million tons.
The gap was filled by utilizing stockpiles from previous harvests.
As for the distribution of coffee consumption:
The four major regions consumed 31.8% of their production, totaling 3.3 million tons.
Importing countries were responsible for 68.2% of the global coffee consumption, equating to 7.1 million tons.
This data reflects the global coffee industry's ongoing growth and dynamic nature, highlighting the balance between production, demand, and the role of international trade in coffee distribution.
