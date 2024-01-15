Global Market Trends This Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, global markets focus on limited economic indicators, fresh financial reports, and unstable geopolitical situations.



The Central Bank of China has kept its key interest rate at 2.50%. Central bank leaders will discuss monetary policies at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



In the United States, markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Yet, stock index futures will still trade.



In China, yuan volatility and distant Federal Reserve easing limit support for the struggling economy.



Germany's economy shrank for the first time since the pandemic last year. It fell by 0.3% in 2023, sparking questions about its industrial future.







In the United Kingdom, house prices rose by 1.3% in January. This increase contrasts with a 1.9% drop in December.



ECB's chief economist Philip Lane warns that early policy easing could backfire. His statement cools down hopes for quick rate cuts.



Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve in Atlanta, cautions against early rate cuts. He predicts a slow inflation decline towards the 2% target.



Geopolitical tensions rise as U.S. jets intercept a missile from Yemen. The UK prepares for more actions against Houthi targets in Yemen.



The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict might escalate further.



In the U.S., futures trade flat due to a bank holiday. European stocks see a decline. In Asia, markets close higher, except Hong Kong's Hang Seng.



Taiwan's election results limit China-leaning party's control.



Gold prices see a slight increase. The yen strengthens against the dollar-both the pound and euro fall. Oil prices drop, while bitcoin shows positive trade.

MENAFN15012024007421016031ID1107722020