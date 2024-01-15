Latin America’S 2024 Defense Strategy: Varied Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, each Latin American country faces unique defense challenges shaped by its own history, traditions, treaties, and budget.



Key issues include border security, conflicts with criminal groups, and equipment needs.



Despite general budget cuts, armed forces across the region set goals for the new year, continuing some unfinished tasks from previous years.

Argentina

The new government plans to boost military capabilities to match regional peers. It aims to increase the defense budget to 2% of GDP over eight years.



The focus is also on reducing politicization in intelligence and ideological biases in military education.

Mexico

With 2024 being an election year, government-wide austerity is expected. This will likely limit new investments in military vehicles and weapons.



The incoming presidency will inherit armed forces with reduced capabilities, shifting from national defense to other roles in the past five years.





Brazil

President Luis Inácio da Silva vetoed the 2024 Budgetary Guidelines Law, affecting several strategic military programs.



Despite budget cuts, Brazil sets clear defense goals for 2024. Congress may reconsider these vetoes.

Venezuela

The military plans equipment updates, hindered by financial constraints and international supply restrictions.



For 2024, $683 million is allocated for defense, but detailed spending plans are not yet known.

Bolivia

After completing the Sidacta system in 2023, Bolivia's military has pending equipment needs.



While Sidacta is advanced, the Air Force lacks an interceptor aircraft. Bolivia also aims to enhance its cyber operation capabilities.

Caribbean

Island nations plan to develop their defense in 2024. This includes acquiring new equipment, activating commands, and improving military infrastructure.



The Dominican Republic and Jamaica lead these initiatives.

Central America

Armed forces will strengthen public security with extra funding. Honduras plans to acquire helicopters,



El Salvador expects budget increases for equipment, and Guatemala's new government will review its 2024 national budget.

Chile

Chile prioritizes developing and maintaining its Armed Forces' strategic capabilities for deterrence and operational superiority.



Modernization of military platforms like the Leopard2A4 and F-16 is ongoing.

Uruguay

Uruguay's 2024 defense focus is on continuing delayed processes.



The Navy awaits new patrol boats and scientific vessels, while the Air Force faces challenges in updating its combat aviation.



The Army expects new vehicles for peacekeeping missions.

Peru

This year is crucial for Peru's military modernization program. The Navy leads in decision-making, while the Army and Air Force plan to upgrade their equipment and capabilities.

Guyanas

Guyana and Suriname strengthen their defense forces, supported by allied nations. They focus on equipment upgrades, anticipating significant military developments in 2024.

