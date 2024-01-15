UP Police Focuses On Data To Start Predictive Policing

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 14 (IANS) The UP Police will now map crime patterns, analyse and research co-relations in crime patterns to formulate better precautionary strategies through an in-house portal 'Big Data Analysis' created for crime analytics and predictive policing.

According to state director general of police (DGP) Vijay Kumar,“The investigative police brains have gone creative to be more focused and yield better results. The portal has been created by officers of UP Police Technical Services led by additional director general (ADG) Naveen Arora and superintendent of police (SP) Shahab Rashid Khan after analysing the field difficulties and requirements.”

He said the officials concerned had been provided restricted access to the portal. Police station in-charge can access details of its limited jurisdiction while district police chiefs could access the details of the entire districts. Similarly, the officials supervising at range, zone and state levels could have different access of their regions, he added.

ADG, technical services, Naveen Arora, said this application would fetch details from all FIRs registered at Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) -- the central government-funded mission mode project since 2017.

He said the in-charge of a particular police station could access this application through one click and go through the entire crime pattern, its frequency, its hotspots and clusters year wise, month wise, fortnight wise, week wise, day wise and hour wise.

“We have charted a crime mapping that indicates frequency, area, timing and trend,” he added.

The official further said the application could be accessed at different levels to analyse and improve policing by changing patrolling routes, fixed picked duties and mobile duties.

He said police officers could even share their feedback at this application and share their requirements in improving policing and crime control. The crime mapping had been done to give a collective picture of all these seven years since 2017 and understand the crime trend.

“It has been done in so meticulously -- category and area wise -- that each detail of crime, criminals arrested in the case and other subsequent details are merely a click away,” he added.

“Pinning crime activities on digital maps with dates, times and exact locations will enhance police performance. Crime mapping helps police officers analyse the crime pattern in a better way, make better decisions, target resources and formulate strategies, as well as for tactical analysis like crime forecasting and geographic profiling,” said SP Shahab Rashid Khan.

He also said mapping would allow police to deal with crime strategically and would end random police patrolling.“It is the time to come over the orthodox pattern of policing,” he added.

