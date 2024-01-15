Varun Dhawan, Atlee Perform Devotional Duties In Muhurat Pooja Ceremony Of ‘VD 18’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) The glimpses from the muhurat pooja ceremony of the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer film, tentatively titled 'VD18', were unveiled on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on Sunday. The movie also marks the debut of Keerthy Suresh in Hindi cinema.

The video shows the team of 'VD 18' attending the ceremony. Varun donned a Periwinkle shirt as he walked into the venue. He later changed into ethnic wear as he participated in the ceremony.

The makers and the cast took to their respective social handles commemorating the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal to officially unveil the project by sharing glimpses of the ceremony which was held in Mumbai.

The film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran, and brings together a dynamic team of industry talents, promising audiences a solid cinematic experience.

Last month, Varun announced the wrap up of the Kerala schedule of 'VD 18', dropping beautiful glimpses from 'God's own country'. Taking to Instagram, Varun, who enjoys 46.8 million followers on Instagram, gave a sneak peek into beautiful Kerala.

In the picture, he was seen wearing a black T-shirt and matching shorts, posing against a picturesque backdrop with his arms spread wide open.

He wrote in the caption: "Thank u Kerala Sched wrap #vd18." Varun, who has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014, was last seen on screen in 'Bawaal' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Other details of 'VD 18' are still under wraps.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, and the 'Jawan' director Atlee in association with A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios. It is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

--IANS

