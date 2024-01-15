UP STF Busts Gang That Lured 100 People Of Rs 50 Crore With Job Promises

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 14 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) has busted a gang in Sushant Golf City area, which lured over 100 people of Rs 50 crore with promise of director and chairman posts in ministries and coveted government jobs and even gave tenders for opening schools.

Those arrested have been identified as Vikas Yadav, Ashish Bhardwaj, Gagan Pandey, Naveen Kumar Rai, and Amit Tiwari.

The STF recovered 15 mobile phones, 14 ATM/credit cards, 32 counterfeit stamps/insignia of government departments, among other things.

ASP, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh, said that mastermind Vikas Yadav posed as head of the dubious organisation and Amit Tiwari as its vice president. The members of this gang introduced Gagan Pandey to people as special secretary to the Chief Minister.

--IANS

amita/svn