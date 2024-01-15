Bad Weather Leads To Flight Delays, Cancellation In Chennai Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 14 (IANS) Bad weather and smog on Sunday morning led to delays and cancellations of flights at Chennai airport.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said that 17 flights were delayed and nearly 14 flights were cancelled at the airport while five flights have been diverted.

The officials said that the visibility has fallen to as low as 100 meters.“This led to flight delays and cancellation,” the officials added.

They said that several flights which had to arrive and depart to cities including Mumbai, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Bengaluru and Madurai were cancelled.

“Many international flights from Singapore, London, Kuwait and Colombo have been diverted to Hyderabad,” the official said.

The officials said that seven flights were diverted, four had arrived before 11 a.m. and the rest are yet to land.

