Property Of Gangster Mukhtar’S Aide Attached In Ambulance Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 14 (IANS) The Barabanki Police have attached property worth Rs 1.5 crore in Lucknow owned by Afroz Khan, an associate of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

The property was attached in connection with an FIR lodged in 2021 on a complaint filed by additional road transport officer Pankaj Singh of Barabanki about an ambulance registered fraudulently.

Investigations revealed this ambulance was used to transport Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab's Ropar jail for his court appearance in Mohali, on March 31, 2021.

On April 2, 2021, ARTO registered a case of forgery against Alka Rai of Mau and on July 4, 2021, police filed a charge sheet in the case against Mukhtar Ansari, Alka Rai and several others.

On March 25, 2022, a Gangster's Act case was registered against 13, including Mukhtar Ansari and Afroz Khan a.k.a Chunnu, in a city police station.

Barabanki SP, Dinesh Kumar Singh, said police had identified Afroz's property purchased illegally in Lucknow.

“The team attached 171.635 square metre land registered in the name of Afroz's wife and the building constructed on it in Khadra ward of Triveni Nagar. A 55.20 square metre plot of land and the building constructed on it in Iradat Nagar was also attached,” he said.

--IANS

amita/dan