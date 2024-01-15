Man Posing As Casting Director Dupes 15 Aspiring Models In Delhi, Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) A conman, masquerading as a casting director, was arrested for allegedly duping over 15 struggling models on pretext of getting them assignments in events and photo shoots, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Gaurav Khanna (43), a resident of Malviya Nagar and he was using social media platform, Instagram, to execute his plans to dupe models, said the official.

According to the police, the complainant, an aspiring model, lodged a complaint at the Kirti Nagar police station, alleging that she connected with Khanna through Instagram, where he presented himself as the casting director of the production house 'ANG Productions'.

“Khanna offered her a portfolio and urged her to make a payment of Rs 20,000. Subsequently, he proposed upcoming selections for a lehenga and jewellery shoot with a reputed company, asking for Rs 75,000,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

In response, she transferred Rs 10,000 via UPI to the specified account. However, upon verifying with the mentioned company, she found that they had no association with ANG Productions and had no planned shoots in Delhi. A visit to the ANG Productions office revealed that Gaurav Khanna had vacated the premises.

“During the investigation, the team identified Khanna's residential address and apprehended him in Malviya Nagar. At his behest, three mobile phones used in the commission of the crime, along with profile sheets and details of 15 aspiring models, were recovered,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Khanna revealed that he was previously employed in a production house for three years and he cited a low salary as the reason for opening a modelling agency named ANG Productions to quickly earn money.

“He promoted his agency on social media, attracting aspiring models whom he would deceive by promising photoshoots and events with renowned companies,” said the DCP.

