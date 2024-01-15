PM Modi To Flag Off BJP's Mega Push To Reach Out To First-Time Voters On Jan 25

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The BJP -- which is currently focusing on the country's poor, youth, farmers, and women -- is gearing up to make a significant impact on the youth aged between 18 and 23 years.

In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, those voters who were not eligible to vote in the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to being under 18 years old will now cast their votes for the first time. The BJP believes that not only youth aged 18-19 but also those up to 23 years old will cast their votes for the first time in 2024 to elect the MP and the Prime Minister.

The party also believes that when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time in 2014, the average age of these youth was around 8-13 years. In other words, these youths have not witnessed Congress governments and have not experienced the governance of the Congress era.

The BJP emphasises that it is crucial to make these youths understand the difference between the Congress and Modi governments. For this purpose, the party is running continuous campaigns not only in schools, colleges, and various educational institutions but also on popular social networking sites among the youth.

At a time when opposition parties are consistently attempting to corner the BJP government through schemes like unemployment and Agniveer, the BJP aims to preemptively convey its message directly to the youth of the country before the official announcement of the election through an aggressive turnaround campaign.

The BJP has set a target to secure 50 per cent of the votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. To achieve this, the party needs to increase its voter base, creating a new category of voters dedicated to supporting the BJP and casting their votes.

Looking at the numbers, there are more than 80 million new voters across the country, and an even larger increase is expected. If these new voters come out of their homes to vote on election day, they will play a crucial role in the electoral outcome. Therefore, the BJP has taken a bold step by targeting youth aged 18 to 23.

While the responsibility of enticing and connecting with these new voters has been assigned to the Youth Morcha, but PM Modi and BJP President Nadda are playing a crucial role in the campaign to attract first-time voters.

Before the important campaign led by the Youth Morcha, Nadda made a significant change by appointing Sunil Bansal as the new head of the Youth Morcha.

Having won several elections in UP through his organisational capabilities, Sunil is favoured by both PM Modi and Amit Shah.

The BJP aims to connect one crore new voters out of more than 80 million across the country.

On Saturday, Nadda also inaugurated the 'Namo Navmatdata Abhiyan' at the party headquarters.

To attract first-time voters, the party has launched a digital campaign under this initiative, launched T-shirts, unveiled the 'Namo Navmatdata Registration Portal,' and even issued a toll-free number for the registration of new voters.

The Youth Morcha will run a campaign to connect new voters with the party, ranging from educational institutions to households and coaching centers, aiming to unite more than one crore new voters with the party.

After connecting these new voters with the party, they will be directly connected with PM Modi. For this purpose, the party has planned a mega virtual rally for new voters.

On National Voters' Day, January 25, the party Yuva Morcha will organise 'Namo Navmatdata Sammelan' at 5,000 locations in all assembly constituencies across the country. The party's plan is to gather one thousand new voters at each of these 5,000 locations.

The BJP plans emphasise the difference between the Congress and Modi governments and urging them to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to realise the vision of a developed India.

--IANS

