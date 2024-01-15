Samsung opens new Galaxy Experience Stores and invites customers to explore the next era of Galaxy AI

(MENAFN- BCW Global) SEOUL, Korea – January 15, 2024: Samsung Electronics announced the opening of several new Galaxy Experience Showrooms in different cities around the world, following the Galaxy Unpacked event. These spaces will serve as immersive showcases, presenting the latest Samsung Galaxy AI innovations that provide new possibilities for communication, creativity and gaming, and visitors in the cities of Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubai, London, New York, Paris and Seoul will have the opportunity to interact with the developments achieved by Samsung in this field.

Stephanie Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics, emphasized Galaxy's ability to provide new experiences and innovative ways for people to fulfill their passions. “With Galaxy AI, we aim to significantly enhance the capabilities of mobile devices,” she said. “The launch of these spaces will give Galaxy fans the opportunity to witness a new era of innovation up close, and we look forward to seeing how Galaxy AI will empower people to unleash their potential.”

Upon entering these vibrant, modern spaces, visitors will feel like they have entered a world of future possibilities through Galaxy AI, however, everything they will experience will soon be available on the latest Galaxy devices. As visitors move through the interactive and immersive spaces, they will witness first-hand how Galaxy AI transforms everyday tasks in unprecedented ways, including discovering new places, capturing and sharing content, and crossing language barriers [1] while communicating.

In each space, guests will experience different evolutions of the Galaxy offering, and the latest products and favorite innovations such as Nightography mode and gaming will entice visitors, sparking innovative ways to engage with the latest technology. As they explore and experience all the features, attendees will collect stamps that can be exchanged for exclusive gifts before they leave, as well as the chance to win a special prize draw.





