Moroccan King Pardons 1,381 Prisoners On Independence Anniversary

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Moroccan King Mohammed VI has granted clemency to 1,381 prisoners on the occasion of Proclamation of Independence Day, as announced by the Ministry of Justice in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, 959 inmates experienced a reduction in their prison sentences. Additionally, 234 prisoners were released, while five individuals saw their life imprisonment commuted to fixed prison terms.

Others included in the pardon received relief from both prison terms and fines, with some having their fines entirely annulled.

The Proclamation of Independence Day, observed annually on Jan. 11, commemorates Morocco's declaration of independence on Jan. 11, 1944. ■