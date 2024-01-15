IS Strike Kills Three Troops In Iraq

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Three Iraqi soldiers were killed and another wounded on Sunday in an attack by Islamic State (IS) militants in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a security source said.

The attack occurred in the evening when IS snipers opened fire on an army force moving on a desert road linking the provinces of Anbar and Salahudin, the source, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua.

Iraqi security forces rushed to the scene and conducted a search for the attackers, the source added.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have sneaked into deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

